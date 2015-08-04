FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Travelers names Alan Schnitzer CEO, replacing Jay Fishman
August 4, 2015 / 9:39 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Travelers names Alan Schnitzer CEO, replacing Jay Fishman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc said on Tuesday Alan Schnitzer would take over as chief executive from Jay Fishman, effective Dec. 1.

Fishman has led the company since April 2004 when The St. Paul Companies Inc merged with Travelers Property Casualty Corp and under his watch, Travelers’ stock value has more than doubled.

The 62-year old has aggressively raised insurance prices in the past several quarters to combat low interest rates that have kept a lid on insurers’ investment income over the past few years.

Fishman had said in November that he had been diagnosed with a neuromuscular condition.

Schnitzer, 49, is the chief executive of Travelers’ business and international insurance, the company’s biggest business and has been with the company since April 2007.

Fishman will become executive chairman after Schnitzer’s appointment, Travelers said.

The company’s stock was marginally lower at $106.50 in extended trading. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

