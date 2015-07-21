FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer Travelers profit boosted by lower catastrophe losses
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 21, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Insurer Travelers profit boosted by lower catastrophe losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly net profit as catastrophe losses almost halved and it recorded $32 million from the resolution of tax issues from last year.

The Dow-30 company said its net income rose to $812 million, or $2.53 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $683 million, or $1.95 per share, a year earlier.

A 9 percent decline in net investment income to $632 million partially offset earnings, the company said.

The company, led by industry veteran Jay Fishman, has aggressively raised insurance prices in the past several quarters to combat low interest rates that have kept insurers’ investment income in the doldrums over the past few years.

This dry spell could end later in the year if the U.S. economy expands enough for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Richa Naidu; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.