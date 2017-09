Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer Travelers Cos Inc posted a more than three-fold rise in fourth-quarter profit as the company earned higher premiums and disaster losses declined.

The company’s net income rose to $988 million, or $2.70 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $304 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating earnings were $2.68 per share.

Total revenue rose 4 percent to $6.74 billion.