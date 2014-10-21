FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer Travelers profit up 6 percent as investment income rises
#Market News
October 21, 2014 / 11:08 AM / 3 years ago

Insurer Travelers profit up 6 percent as investment income rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by higher net investment income and a fall in disaster-related losses.

The company, a Dow Jones Industrial Average component, said net income rose to $919 million, or $2.69 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $864 million, or $2.30 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $6.89 billion. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

