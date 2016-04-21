FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas storms hit insurer Travelers profit
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Texas storms hit insurer Travelers profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 17 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Thursday as catastrophe losses nearly doubled, mainly due to hail storms in Texas in late March.

The company’s net income fell to $691 million, or $2.30 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $833 million, or $2.55 per share, a year earlier.

Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, jumped to $318 million from $162 million.

Travelers, the first big U.S. insurer to report quarterly results, increased its quarterly dividend to 67 cents from 61 cents. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.