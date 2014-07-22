FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Travelers' profit drops as catastrophe losses rise
July 22, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Travelers' profit drops as catastrophe losses rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 26 percent drop in quarterly net profit as catastrophe losses rose.

The company, a Dow Jones Industrial Average component, said net income fell to $683 million, or $1.95 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $925 million, or $2.41 per share, a year earlier.

Operating earnings fell to $1.93 per share from $2.13.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $6.79 billion.

Pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, rose to $436 million from $96 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri; Editing by Ted Kerr)

