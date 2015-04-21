FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Travelers profit falls 21 pct on lower investment returns
April 21, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

Travelers profit falls 21 pct on lower investment returns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly net profit, largely due to lower net investment income.

The company, a Dow Jones Industrial Average component, said net income fell to $833 million, or $2.55 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.05 billion, or $2.95 per share, a year earlier.

Pretax net investment income fell nearly 20 percent to $592 million due to lower private equity and fixed-income returns.

The company said it would buy back an additional $5 billion shares.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

