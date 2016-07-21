FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Travelers' profit drops as catastrophe losses soar
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Travelers' profit drops as catastrophe losses soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Thursday as catastrophe losses jumped by more than 50 percent.

Travelers said its earnings were hit by a series of weather-related and other natural disasters, including the Fort McMurray wildfires in Canada's Alberta oil sands region.

Hail storms in Texas, earthquakes in Japan and Ecuador and floods in Europe also hit insurers during the quarter.

Travelers' net income fell to $664 million, or $2.24 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $812 million, or $2.53 per share, a year earlier.

Pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, rose to $333 million from $221 million. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

