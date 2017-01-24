FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Insurer Travelers profit rises 8.9 pct
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 7 months ago

Insurer Travelers profit rises 8.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported an 8.9 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, helped by a rise in investment earnings and a gain from a dispute settlement.

A large chunk of insurers' earnings come from investing their customers' premiums until the money is needed to pay claims.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based Travelers said its net investment income rose about 16 percent to $627 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Net income rose to $943 million, or $3.28 per share, from $866 million, or $2.83 per share.

On an operating basis, the company earned $3.20 per share. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.