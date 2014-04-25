FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Travelex seeking IPO in May or June this year - sources
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

UK's Travelex seeking IPO in May or June this year - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - British foreign exchange company Travelex is seeking to float in May or June this year, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, in a deal which one said could value the company at over 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion).

JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs will lead the London listing, one of the sources said. Travelex, which is owned by private equity firm Apax Partners, said last month that it was considering a stock market flotation.

JP Morgan declined to comment. Travelex, Apax and Goldman Sachs were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.5953 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)

