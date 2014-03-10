Travelex ponders stock market floatation, earnings rise

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Travelex, the foreign exchange provider majority owned by private equity firm Apax Partners, said it was considering a stock market flotation and reported a 21 percent increase in its 2013 profit.

Travelex said on Monday its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to 80.1 million pounds ($134 million), compared with 66.1 million the year before.

“With this positive backdrop and our strong financial performance, we are currently evaluating our strategic options which may include an IPO,” said Chief Executive Peter Jackson.