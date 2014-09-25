FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Travelport Worldwide files for IPO of up to $100 mln (June 4)
September 25, 2014 / 3:12 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Travelport Worldwide files for IPO of up to $100 mln (June 4)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In the June 4 story, corrects paragraph 1 to say Travelport Worldwide is a booking and transaction platform provider for the travel industry, not an airline ticketing company)

June 4 (Reuters) - Travelport Worldwide Ltd, a provider of booking and transaction platforms for the travel industry, backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group LP, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company listed Morgan Stanley and UBS Securities as lead underwriters for the offering. (r.reuters.com/ted89v) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

