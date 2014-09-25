FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Blackstone-backed Travelport's IPO expected to raise $480 mln (Sept. 11)
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 25, 2014 / 3:32 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Blackstone-backed Travelport's IPO expected to raise $480 mln (Sept. 11)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In the Sept. 11 story, corrects paragraph 1 to say Travelport Worldwide is a booking and transaction platform provider for the travel industry, not an airline ticketing company)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Travelport Worldwide Ltd, a provider of booking and transaction platforms for the travel industry, expects its initial public offering to raise up to $480 million, the Blackstone Group LP -backed company said in a regulatory filing.

The 30 million share offering is expected to be priced at $14-$16 per share, valuing the Atlanta, Georgia-based company at $1.9 billion at the top end of the range. (1.usa.gov/1rPmcHX) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.