CORRECTED-Blackstone-backed Travelport's IPO expected to raise $480 mln (Sept. 11)

(In the Sept. 11 story, corrects paragraph 1 to say Travelport Worldwide is a booking and transaction platform provider for the travel industry, not an airline ticketing company)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Travelport Worldwide Ltd, a provider of booking and transaction platforms for the travel industry, expects its initial public offering to raise up to $480 million, the Blackstone Group LP -backed company said in a regulatory filing.

The 30 million share offering is expected to be priced at $14-$16 per share, valuing the Atlanta, Georgia-based company at $1.9 billion at the top end of the range. (1.usa.gov/1rPmcHX) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)