FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Travelzoo 1st-qtr profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Travelzoo 1st-qtr profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Online travel-deals company Travelzoo Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a 17 percent jump in new subscriptions for its local deals newsletters in Europe.

The company reported a first-quarter net income of $3.7 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with a loss of $14 million, or 85 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 42 cents per share, ahead of consensus estimates of 41 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $39.3 million.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.