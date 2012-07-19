FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Travelzoo profit rises as newsletter subscriptions go up
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Travelzoo profit rises as newsletter subscriptions go up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.45 vs last yr $0.30

* Q2 revenue up 5 pct at $39.4 mln

* Shares up 8 pct premarket

July 19 (Reuters) - Online travel-deals company Travelzoo Inc reported a higher quarterly profit as new subscriptions for its local deals e-mail newsletters rose.

Shares of the company were up 8 percent in premarket trade on Thursday. They closed at $21.73 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

The company, which offers travel deals on flights, hotels, vacation packages and cruises, said subscriptions rose 6 percent to 22.1 million in the second quarter.

Travelzoo, which competes with Expedia Inc, Priceline.com Inc and Groupon Inc, said net income rose to $7.3 million, or 45 cents per share, from $4.9 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $39.4 million.

The stock has lost one-fifth of its value since the company reported lower-than-expected revenue last quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.