June 26 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, will name Stuart Chambers, the former chairman of chip designer ARM Holdings, on Tuesday as its next chairman, Sky News reported.

Chambers has been picked to replace‎ Robert Walker, who has chaired Travis Perkins for the last seven years, it reported. bit.ly/2sa5hft

The company was not immediately available for comment.

Travis Perkins reported a 4.9 percent growth in total sales in the first quarter of 2017 and said that it was on track to meet its full year expectations.

Earlier this month Anglo American said it had appointed Chambers to succeed John Parker as the miner's next chairman and carry on with its overhaul.

Anglo American was also not immediately available to comment on the Sky report concerning Chambers. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)