June 26 Travis Perkins, Britain's
biggest supplier of building materials, will name Stuart
Chambers, the former chairman of chip designer ARM Holdings, on
Tuesday as its next chairman, Sky News reported.
Chambers has been picked to replace Robert Walker, who has
chaired Travis Perkins for the last seven years, it reported. bit.ly/2sa5hft
Travis Perkins' media department said in a statement it
would not comment on the report.
Travis Perkins reported a 4.9 percent growth in total sales
in the first quarter of 2017 and said that it was on track to
meet its full year expectations.
Earlier this month Anglo American said it had appointed
Chambers to succeed John Parker as the miner's next chairman and
carry on with its overhaul.
Anglo American was not immediately available to comment on
the Sky report concerning Chambers.
