Travis Perkins sees year earnings at lower end of market view

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, the owner of DIY stores Wickes and heating supplies group BSS, said its full-year earnings would be at the lower end of market expectations after weak demand in the repair, maintenance and improvement market during the summer.

The British group, which posted like-for-like sales growth of 2.6 percent in its third quarter, said its fourth-quarter trading had started more encouragingly. The group reported first half like-for-like revenue up 5.7 percent in August. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)