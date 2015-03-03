FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Travis Perkins says expects to outperform market as year earnings jump
March 3, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Travis Perkins says expects to outperform market as year earnings jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest supplier of building materials, posted a 14.9 percent rise in 2014 earnings and said it was confident it can continue to outperform the markets it operates in over the year ahead and the medium-term.

The firm, which trades from 18 brands including Travis Perkins, Wickes, City Plumbing, Keyline, Tile Giant and BSS, across 1,900 UK outlets, said on Tuesday adjusted earnings per share were 119 pence in 2014.

That compares with analysts’ average forecast of 116.3 pence, according to Reuters data, and 103.6 pence made in 2013.

Adjusted profit before tax rose 12.8 percent to 362.3 million pounds ($558 million) as revenue increased 8.4 percent to 5.6 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.6496 pounds Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
