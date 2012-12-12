FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Travis Perkins says on target to meet FY EPS forecast
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 12, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Travis Perkins says on target to meet FY EPS forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins PLC : * Group turnover for the eleven months to the end of November was up 1.6%. * In trading conditions that remain difficult, like-for-like sales trends are

similar to those reported in October * Year-to-date like-for-like sales slightly lower at -1.8% * Specialist merchanting division has seen a small positive impact from the

closure of a competitor * Outlook for the year as a whole remains unchanged from that stated in October * On target to meet consensus EPS and are on track to achieve net debt target

of approximately £450M at year end

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.