February 20, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Travis Perkins sees signs growth will return to markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest supplier of building materials, met forecasts with a 2.1 percent rise in 2012 earnings and said there were signs growth would return to its markets later this year.

The firm, whose brands also include City Plumbing, Keyline, Tile Giant, BSS and Wickes, said on Wednesday it made adjusted earnings per share of 95.1 pence.

That was in line with analysts’ consensus forecast and up from 93.1 pence in 2011.

Underlying pretax profit was up 1.1 percent to 300 million pounds ($463 million) in 2012 on revenue up 1.4 percent at 4.85 billion pounds.

The full year dividend was 25 pence, up 25 percent.

“Whilst there are indications, for the first time in a while, that growth will return to our markets later this year, we anticipate volatile conditions will persist in the short term, further troubling weaker operators,” said Chief Executive Geoff Cooper.

