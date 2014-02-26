FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Travis Perkins FY adjusted EPS up 14.3 percent to 103.6 pence
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Travis Perkins FY adjusted EPS up 14.3 percent to 103.6 pence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins PLC : * FY adjusted EPS up 14.3 percent to 103.6 pence * FY adjusted profit before tax up 12.4 percent to 321 million STG * Revenue now over 5 billion STG with annual growth of 6.3 percent, 5.0 percent

like-for-like * Final dividend up 24 percent to 21 pence, giving full year dividend of 31

pence * Net debt reduced by 104 million STG to 348 million STG * Says momentum in H2 of 2013 has continued into 2014 * Expects capital expenditure to increase by 130-150 million STG in 2014 * Source text

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.