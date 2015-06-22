FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Funds buy fewer U.S. 30-year bonds at June auction
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2015 / 7:32 PM / 2 years ago

Funds buy fewer U.S. 30-year bonds at June auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Investment funds bought fewer 30-year government bonds offered by the U.S. Treasury earlier in June as long-dated U.S. yields reached their highest levels since September, Treasury data released on Monday showed.

Money managers bought $6.426 billion of the $13 billion 30-year or long bonds offered on June 11, down from the $7.938 billion they purchased at auction in May. They bought $7.036 billion a year earlier.

Fund managers also bought fewer benchmark 10-year notes and three-year notes in June than May.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.