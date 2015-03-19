FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells 10-year TIPS at lowest yield since 2013
March 19, 2015

U.S. sells 10-year TIPS at lowest yield since 2013

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities at a yield of 0.200 percent, which was the lowest yield since a 10-year TIPS auction in May 2013, Treasury data showed.

Demand for this reopened TIPS issue was extremely strong with the share of purchase from fund managers and other indirect bidders at 75.71 percent, the biggest for this group since these data became available. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

