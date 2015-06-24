FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sees no red flags from Chinese sell-off in Treasuries
June 24, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. sees no red flags from Chinese sell-off in Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department sees no big sell-off in U.S. Trsauries from China, one of the biggest sovereign investors in the world.

“I‘m sceptical it’s a material risk. It would be against their interests to sell off. It would be surprising if that happened. Right now one wants to be cautious, not seeing massive red flags,” Seth Carpenter, acting assistant secretary for financial markets in the U.S. Treasury department told a bond conferencce in London.

Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Anirban Nag

