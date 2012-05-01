FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors mostly neutral on outlook for Treasuries-survey
#Funds News
May 1, 2012 / 2:02 PM / 5 years ago

Investors mostly neutral on outlook for Treasuries-survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Investors held mostly neutral on the outlook for U.S. Treasuries in the latest week as they waited to see what monthly jobs data on Friday suggests about the state of the economic recovery, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

The number of investors who said they are neutral, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 60 percent on April 30 from 57 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly Treasury client survey.

The share of investors who said on Monday they were short, or owning less Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 17 percent from 21 percent the previous week,

The share of investors who said they are long U.S. government debt, or holding more Treasuries than their benchmarks, was unchanged from the prior week at 23 percent.

The survey showed the fewest changes in position since Jan. 17, J.P. Morgan said.

Investors are waiting for April nonfarm payrolls data on Friday. The Federal Reserve cites persistently high unemployment as one of the primary reasons behind its very loose monetary policy, and a lack of improvement in the labor market could prompt the central bank to eventually undertake another round of quantitative easing.

The median of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters is for employers to have added 170,000 jobs in April, up from 120,000 in March. The unemployment rate is forecast to have held steady from March at 8.2 percent.

