Investors less optimistic on Treasuries outlook-survey
May 22, 2012

Investors less optimistic on Treasuries outlook-survey

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Investors were less optimistic about the outlook for U.S. Treasury debt in the latest week, but with benchmark yields near their lowest in at least 60 years, most were taking a neutral position, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said they were long U.S. government debt or holding more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks on the U.S. bond market dipped to 21 percent on Monday, from 26 percent in the previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in a weekly Treasury client survey.

The share of investors who were short on Monday, or owning fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, grew to 17 percent from 15 percent the prior week, J.P. Morgan said.

The number of investors who said they were neutral, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 62 percent from 59 percent last week.

Investors are mulling whether safe-haven buying of Treasuries, driven by fears over the trajectory of the European debt crisis, can push yields down much further. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Tuesday were yielding 1.8 percent, not far above the 1.67 percent level of Sept. 23, which was the lowest yield in at least 60 years.

Among active clients and including market makers and hedge funds, which are seen to take on speculative bets in Treasuries, the share of those who said they were long Treasuries plunged to 15 percent, from 38 percent in the prior week.

The share of active clients who owned fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks rose to 23 percent from 15 percent in the previous week.

The percentage of active traders with neutral weightings in Treasuries rose to 62 percent from 46 in the prior week, J.P. Morgan said.

The active clients survey showed the most weekly changes since March 26, J.P. Morgan said.

