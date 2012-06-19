Investors more optimistic on Treasuries-JPM survey

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - Investors were slightly more optimistic on the outlook for U.S. Treasury debt in the latest week as uncertainty over the European debt crisis maintained demand for safe-haven assets and held yields near historic lows, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said they were long U.S. government debt, or holding more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 17 percent on Monday from 13 percent in the previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in a weekly Treasury client survey.

The bulk of investors remained neutral on the outlook for Treasuries, with the proportion of investors who said they were holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks dipping to 66 percent from 68 percent the week previous.

The share of investors who were short on Monday, or owning fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 17 percent from 19 percent, J.P. Morgan said.

Worries that Greece may eventually have to leave the euro zone, along with fears over the fallout from a Spanish banking crisis and high lending costs in Italy, has contributed to buying of U.S. government debt and pushed yields to record lows early in June.

Concern over slowing U.S. and global growth have also contributed to the historically low yields.

Among active clients and including market makers and hedge funds, which are seen to take on speculative bets in Treasuries, the share of those who said they were long Treasuries rose to 15 percent from 8 percent in the prior week.

The share of active clients who owned fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks held steady at 23 percent, while the percentage of active traders with neutral weightings in Treasuries dipped to 62 percent from 69 percent the week previous.