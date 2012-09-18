Investors slightly less optimistic on Treasuries outlook-survey

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Investors were slightly less optimistic on the outlook for Treasury debt prices following the Federal Reserve’s announcement last week it will embark on a third round of bond purchases, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said on Monday they were “long” on U.S. government debt, or holding more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, dipped to 21 percent from 23 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly Treasury client survey.

The share of investors who said they were “neutral” on U.S. government debt, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 64 percent from 62 percent the week previous.

The share of investors who were “short,” or holding less Treasuries than their benchmarks, was unchanged on the week at 15 percent.

Clients surveyed include large corporate clients, insurance companies and bond, hedge and pension funds.

The Fed on Thursday announced it would begin buying $40 billion per month of mortgage-backed securities in an open-ended program of quantitative easing, known as QE3. Many analysts also expect the central bank to buy longer-dated Treasuries once the current stimulus program, known as “Operation Twist,” expires at the end of the year.

Treasuries prices plunged on Friday in the wake of the announcement, but recovered some of those losses on Monday and Tuesday.

In J.P. Morgan’s latest survey, the share of active clients, who are viewed as taking on speculative bets in Treasuries and include market makers and hedge funds, with long positions fell to 15 percent from 23 percent the previous week.

The share of active clients who were short fell to 15 percent from 23 percent, while the share of active traders who were neutral rose to 70 percent from 54 percent.