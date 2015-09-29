Fewest net shorts in U.S. bonds since February -JP Morgan

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bond investors reduced their net bearish or short bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries relative to their bullish or long bets to the lowest level since early February, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.

The move came as financial markets remain volatile on worries about a global economic slowdown and some Federal Reserve officials including Fed Chair Janet Yellen have said the U.S. central bank will likely raise interest rates later this year.

The share of “long” investors who said on Monday they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks held at 15 percent for a second week.

The share of “short” investors who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks fell to 17 percent from 22 percent last week.

Net shorts on longer-dated Treasuries, or the difference between the shares of “short” and “long” investors, fell to 2 percent, which was its smallest margin since Feb. 2. Last week, the net short was 7 percent.

The share of “neutral” investors who said they were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks rose to 68 percent from 63 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)