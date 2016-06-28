FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investors most bullish on longer-dated U.S. bonds since 2010 -JPM
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Investors most bullish on longer-dated U.S. bonds since 2010 -JPM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - The number of investors who are bullish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries outpaced those who are bearish by the highest since late 2010 after Britain’s stunning vote to leave the European Union, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.

The surprise outcome at Thursday’s referendum sparked a stampede into U.S. government bonds.

Fears about the repercussions of Britain’s departure from the economic bloc on the global economy fired up safe-haven demand for low-risk sovereign debt issued by the U.S., Germany, Japan and Britain, pushing their longer-dated yields to or near record lows.

The share of “long” investors who said on Monday they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks jumped to 34 percent from 23 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan’s latest survey showed.

The share of “short” investors, who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, dropped to 11 percent from 18 percent, J.P. Morgan said.

The difference between long and short investors, or net longs, more than doubled to 25 percent, which was the most since Dec. 6, 2010, from 11 percent last week.

The share of “neutral” investors, who said they were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks, fell to 55 percent from 59 percent.

In early Tuesday trading, the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed on the day at 1.460 percent. It has fallen 28 basis points and hit a near four-year low on Friday following the Brexit vote. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.