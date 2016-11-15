FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Investors hold most net shorts on long-term Treasuries since Jan -JPM
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 9 months ago

Investors hold most net shorts on long-term Treasuries since Jan -JPM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries widened to their highest over bullish positions following the post-election bond market sell-off, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday of clients that include bond fund managers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds.

Traders have dumped bonds around the world since last Wednesday on bets a Trump administration and a Republican-controlled Congress would enact tax cuts and government spending that would stoke inflation through a surge in the federal borrowing.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 2.30 percent on Monday, which was its highest level since the end of December, Reuters data showed. On Tuesday, the 10-year yield was last at 2.23 percent, little changed on the day.

The share of "long" investors who said they were holding longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks fell to 11 percent from 14 percent a week ago, J.P. Morgan said on the survey conducted on Nov. 14.

The share of "short" investors, who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, rose to 23 percent from 16 percent last week, J.P. Morgan said. Longer-dated debt refers to U.S. Treasuries with a maturity of at least 10 years.

Short investors outnumbered long investors, or net shorts, by 12 percentage points, the biggest difference since January. This was a jump from net shorts of 2 percentage points nts a week earlier.

The share of "neutral" investors, who said on Monday they were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks, fell to 66 percent from 70 percent, J.P. Morgan's survey showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
