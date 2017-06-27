NEW YORK, June 27 The margin of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over those who are bullish shrank further to its tightest since mid-April, J.P. Morgan's latest client survey showed on Tuesday. Investors have reduced their bearish bond bets on doubts about whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates again by year-end due to recent signs of softening U.S. inflation, analysts said. Short investors, or those who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, outnumbered long investors who said they were holding more longer-dated bonds than their benchmarks by 4 points on June 26, resulting in the fewest net shorts since April 17, J.P. Morgan said. Last week, net shorts totaled 7 points. Two weeks ago, net shorts stood at 18 points, which was the highest since Dec. 12, J.P. Morgan said. On Tuesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.189 percent, up from 2.153 percent a week earlier, according to Reuters data. J.P. Morgan surveyed clients that included bond fund managers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds. Their active clients included market makers and hedge funds. Below includes the latest J.P. Morgan survey results of its Treasury clients: All clients Long Neutral Shorts Net Position June 26 23 50 27 -4 June 19 18 57 25 -7 June 12 9 64 27 -18 Active clients June 26 20 50 30 -10 June 19 20 60 20 0 June 12 10 40 50 -40 *positive value denotes net long, negative value denotes net short (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)