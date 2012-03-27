More investors neutral on U.S. Treasuries-survey

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - More investors turned neutral on U.S. Treasuries even after a partial recovery from the worst weekly bond market decline since last June, a survey from J.P. Morgan Securities released on Tuesday showed.

The latest survey results, together with last week’s data indicating a pickup in short bets among speculators, suggest the stabilization in Treasuries prices is fragile and the market is vulnerable to another sell-off.

The share of investors who said on Monday they are neutral, or owning Treasuries matching their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 66 percent from 60 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities’ latest weekly Treasury client survey showed.

The share of neutral investors was the highest since the week ended Feb 21.

The shift in the share of neutral investors came from those who said last week they were long, or owning more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks.

The share of long Treasuries investors fell to 19 percent from 25 percent the prior week, J.P. Morgan said.

In early Tuesday trading, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were up 13/32 in price for a yield of 2.21 percent, the lowest yield since March 14. The 10-year yield also fell below its 200-day moving average of 2.2168 percent and its 4-1/2-month peak of 2.399 percent set a week earlier, according to Tradeweb.

Despite last week’s market recovery, the share of investors who said they are short U.S. government debt, or holding fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, stood at 15 percent for a second week. The level of shorts was 23 percent two weeks ago.

Among active clients which include market makers and hedge funds, 8 percent said they were long Treasuries, down sharply from 23 percent the prior week and falling back to the level set two weeks earlier.

The share of active clients who said they own fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks fell to 15 percent from 23 percent a week ago.

The percentage of these active traders were said they have neutral weightings in Treasuries jumped to 77 percent, the highest since the week of Feb 21, from 54 percent the prior week, J.P. Morgan said.