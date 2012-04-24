REFILE-Investors trim longs on US Treasuries-survey

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. investors pared their U.S. Treasuries holdings as bonds turned expensive on last week’s scramble for safer investments due to contagion fears about persistent debt problems in Europe, according to a survey from J.P. Morgan Securities released on Tuesday.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell below the 2 percent threshold on a wave of safe-haven bids for Treasuries and German Bunds. The 10-year yield flirted with a two-month low on Monday.

The share of investors who said on Monday they are long, or owning more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, slipped to 23 percent from 25 percent the prior week, the J.P. Morgan weekly Treasury client survey showed.

The share of short Treasuries investors, or owning fewer Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 21 percent from 19 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan said.

The share of investors who said they are neutral on U.S. government debt, or matching their benchmarks, was unchanged on the week at 57 percent.

Investors also likely scaled back their Treasuries positions to make space for this week’s $99 billion in coupon-bearing supply, analysts said.

Among active clients that include market makers and hedge funds, the share of those who said they were long Treasuries was unchanged at 23 percent.

The share of active clients who said they own fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks rose to 38 percent from 23 percent in the previous week.

The percentage of these active traders were said they have neutral weightings in Treasuries dropped to 38 percent from 54 percent last week, J.P. Morgan said.