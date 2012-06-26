FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More investors neutral on Treasuries outlook-survey
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012

More investors neutral on Treasuries outlook-survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - More investors adopted a neutral stance on the outlook for U.S. Treasury debt performance in the latest week as yields hovered near record lows amid uncertainty over the eventual outcome of Europe’s debt crisis, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said they were neutral on U.S. government debt, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 74 percent on Monday from 66 percent in the previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly Treasury client survey.

The level of investors holding neutral positions was the highest since Oct. 24, 2011, J.P. Morgan said.

The share of investors who were “long” on Monday, or owning more Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 11 percent from 17 percent the week previous.

The share of investors who were “short”, or holding less Treasuries than their benchmarks, dipped to 15 percent from 17 percent, J.P. Morgan said.

Worries that Greece may eventually have to leave the euro zone, along with fears over the fallout from the Spanish banking crisis and high lending costs in Italy, has contributed to buying of U.S. government debt and pushed yields to record lows early in June.

Concern over slowing U.S. and global growth have also contributed to the historically low yields.

Among active clients and including market makers and hedge funds, which are seen to take on speculative bets in Treasuries, the share of those who said they were long Treasuries fell to zero from 15 percent in the prior week.

The share of active clients who owned fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks fell to 15 percent from 23 percent, while the percentage of active traders with neutral weightings in Treasuries rose to 85 percent from 62 percent the week previous. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
