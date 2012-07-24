More investors optimistic on Treasuries outlook-survey

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - More investors were optimistic on the outlook for U.S. Treasury debt performance in the latest week even as uncertainty over the eventual outcome of Europe’s debt crisis has already driven yields to record lows, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said they were “long” on U.S. government debt, or holding more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 26 percent on Monday from 19 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly Treasury client survey.

The share of investors who were “neutral” on Monday, or owning Treasuries equal to their benchmarks, fell to 60 percent from 68 percent the previous week.

The share of investors who were “short”, or holding less Treasuries than their benchmarks, was unchanged on the week at 13 percent, J.P. Morgan said.

The survey was the most net long since Feb. 27, J.P. Morgan said.

Fears that Spain may require a massive financial bailout, and worries that Greece’s debt problems may eventually force it to leave the euro zone have fueled safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt and pushed yields to historic lows. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note on Monday touched a record low of 1.40 percent.

Concern over slowing U.S. and global growth have also contributed to the historically low yields.

Among active clients and including market makers and hedge funds, which are seen to take on speculative bets in Treasuries, the share of those who said they were long Treasuries jumped to 38 percent from 15 percent the prior week.

The share of active clients who owned Treasuries equal to their benchmarks fell to 46 percent from 69 percent, while the percentage of active traders who were short held steady on the week at 15 percent.