FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investors increase short bets in U.S. bonds -JP Morgan
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2016 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

Investors increase short bets in U.S. bonds -JP Morgan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bond investors increased their net bearish, or short, bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries relative to their bullish, or long, bets to the highest level in two months, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Wednesday.

The survey signaled some investors scaled back their holdings in longer-dated U.S. government debt in the wake of a safe-haven rally in the Treasuries market spurred by anxiety about tumbling oil prices and slowing Chinese economic growth.

Demand for low-risk U.S. government debt sent the benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield to its lowest level in 2-1/2 months earlier Wednesday.

The share of “short” investors who said on Tuesday they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks rose to 22 percent, from 20 percent last week.

The share of “long” investors who said they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks held at 16 percent for a second week.

The share of short investors was greater than the share of long investors by 6 percentage points, up from 4 points last week. This was the most net shorts since Nov. 23, 2015, J.P. Morgan said.

The share of “neutral” investors who said they were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks fell to 62 percent from 64 percent last week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.