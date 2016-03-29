FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors pare bullish bets on longer-term U.S. Treasuries -JPM
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

Investors pare bullish bets on longer-term U.S. Treasuries -JPM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Investors dialed back their holdings of longer-dated U.S. Treasuries in the latest week even as benchmark yields have fallen on signs of slowing U.S. economic expansion in the first quarter, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.

The share of long investors matched the share of short investors in the latest week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched a two-week low of 1.852 percent last week, Reuters data showed.

J.P. Morgan’s survey showed the share of “long” investors, who said on Monday they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks, slipped to 18 percent from 21 percent the prior week.

The share of “short” investors, who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, dipped to 18 percent from 19 percent last week, J.P. Morgan said.

A week ago, long investors outnumbered short investors by 2 percentage points, the most since Feb. 29.

The share of “neutral” investors, who said they were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks, rose to 64 percent from 60 percent.

On Tuesday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 1.898 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
