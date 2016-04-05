Investors have most net longs in U.S. Treasuries since 2013 -JPM

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - Investors who are bullish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries outnumbered those bearish on them by the most since late 2013 in the latest week, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.

The U.S. Treasuries market has rallied since a week ago after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank should proceed “cautiously” in raising interest rates due to global risks on the U.S. economy.

Longer-dated Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels in more than a month on Tuesday, while interest rates futures implied traders are expecting no more than one rate increase in 2016.

J.P. Morgan’s survey showed the share of “long” investors, who said on Monday they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 23 percent from 18 percent in the prior week.

The share of “short” investors, who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 16 percent from 18 percent, J.P. Morgan said.

The difference of 7 percentage points between long and short investors was the biggest since Nov. 18, 2013, J.P. Morgan said.

The upbeat outlook on U.S. government debt was unshaken despite stronger-than-forecast data on U.S. payrolls and factory activity data on Friday.

A week ago, the shares of long and short investors were equal.

The share of “neutral” investors, who said they were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks, fell to 61 percent from 64 percent.

Active clients surveyed by J.P. Morgan were even more bullish on longer-dated Treasuries, with half of them saying they were long.

Active clients include market makers and hedge funds, which are seen to take on speculative bets in Treasuries,

Net longs’ share of this group doubled to 40 percent, the highest since Nov. 1, 2010.

On Tuesday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 1.720 percent, down 6 basis points from late on Monday. Earlier on Tuesday, the yield hit 1.718 percent, the lowest since March 1, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)