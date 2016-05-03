Investors grow bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries -JPM

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries outnumber those bullish on them by the most in seven weeks even after a fall in benchmark yields on Federal Reserve hints it would be cautious in raising interest rates, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.

The share of “short” investors who said on Monday they were holding less longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks, edged up to 22 percent from 21 percent last week, J.P. Morgan’s latest survey showed.

The share of “long” investors, who said they were holding more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 14 percent from 18 percent, J.P. Morgan said.

With 8 percentage points more short investors than long investors, that difference was the biggest since March 14, J.P. Morgan said.

The FOMC as expected left key interest rates in a 0.25-0.50 percent target range following its two day meeting last week.

“The committee continues to closely monitor inflation indicators and global economic and financial developments,” the Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting group said in a statement on Wednesday following the meeting.

Longer-dated Treasury yields have also declined in recent days in reaction to disappointing economic data that supported the view of slowing domestic expansion.

The 10-year yield fell to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Tuesday at 1.784 percent.

J.P. Morgan’s previous survey a week ago showed the share of short investors was greater than the share of long investors by 3 percentage points.

In the latest survey, the share of “neutral” investors, who said they were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks, rose to 64 percent, compared with 61 percent last week and 64 percent two weeks earlier. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)