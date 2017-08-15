U.S. longer-dated bond net shorts hit five-week high -JPMorgan

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The margin of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over those who are bullish on them grew to its highest in five weeks, JPMorgan's latest client survey showed on Tuesday. Benchmark Treasury yields fell to six-week lows last week due to safe-haven buying spurred by fears of an imminent military showdown between the United States and North Korea over the latter's goal to target the U.S. mainland with nuclear weapons. Since the weekend, Washington and Pyongyang dialed back rhetoric over a military clash, prompting investors to lighten their safe-haven bond holdings. At 10:55 a.m. (1455 GMT), the 10-year Treasury yield was 2.264 percent, up from the six-week low of 2.182 percent set on Friday. A week ago, it was 2.282 percent, Reuters data showed. The share of short investors, or those who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, increased to 30 percent from 25 percent a week earlier. The share of long investors, or those who said they were holding more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 11 percent from 18 percent last week. The net shorts, or short investors outnumbering long investors, were 19 percentage points, the most since July 10, JPMorgan said. That was up from 7 points last week. JPMorgan surveyed clients bond fund managers, central banks and sovereign wealth funds, as well as market makers and hedge funds. Active clients showed net shorts of 10 points, the most since July 3, JPMorgan said. The chart below displays the latest JPMorgan survey results of its Treasury clients: All clients Long Neutral Shorts Net Position Aug 14 11 59 30 -19 Aug 7 18 57 25 -7 July 31 18 59 23 -5 July 24 18 57 25 -7 July 17 14 66 20 -6 July 10 9 59 32 -23 Active clients Aug 14 10 70 20 -10 Aug 7 20 60 20 0 July 31 20 60 20 0 July 24 20 60 20 0 July 17 20 70 10 10 July 10 20 60 20 10 *positive value denotes net long, negative value denotes net short (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)