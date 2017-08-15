FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. longer-dated bond net shorts hit five-week high -JPMorgan
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. longer-dated bond net shorts hit five-week high -JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The margin of investors who are
bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over those who are
bullish on them grew to its highest in five weeks, JPMorgan's
latest client survey showed on Tuesday.
    Benchmark Treasury yields fell to six-week lows last week
due to safe-haven buying spurred by fears of an imminent
military showdown between the United States and North Korea over
the latter's goal to target the U.S. mainland with nuclear
weapons.
    Since the weekend, Washington and Pyongyang dialed back
rhetoric over a military clash, prompting investors to lighten
their safe-haven bond holdings.
    At 10:55 a.m. (1455 GMT), the 10-year Treasury yield
 was 2.264 percent, up from the six-week low of 2.182
percent set on Friday. A week ago, it was 2.282 percent, Reuters
data showed.    
    The share of short investors, or those who said they were
holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks,
increased to 30 percent from 25 percent a week earlier.
    The share of long investors, or those who said they were
holding more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell
to 11 percent from 18 percent last week.
    The net shorts, or short investors outnumbering long
investors, were 19 percentage points, the most since July 10,
JPMorgan said. That was up from 7 points last week.
    JPMorgan surveyed clients bond fund managers, central banks
and sovereign wealth funds, as well as market makers and hedge
funds.
    Active clients showed net shorts of 10 points, the most
since July 3, JPMorgan said.
    The chart below displays the latest JPMorgan survey results
of its Treasury clients:

 All clients     Long    Neutral  Shorts   Net
                                           Position
 Aug 14              11       59       30         -19
 Aug 7               18       57       25          -7
 July 31             18       59       23          -5
 July 24             18       57       25          -7
 July 17             14       66       20          -6
 July 10              9       59       32         -23
 Active clients                                      
 Aug 14              10       70       20         -10
 Aug 7               20       60       20           0
 July 31             20       60       20           0
 July 24             20       60       20           0
 July 17             20       70       10          10
 July 10             20       60       20          10
 *positive value denotes net long, negative value denotes net
short

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.