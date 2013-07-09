Investors add bullish U.S. bond bets after jobs data -survey

* Investors add longer-dated U.S. debt for second week

* Near two-year high yields likely revived bond appetite

* Speculative types turn short after upbeat June jobs data

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - Investors raised their positions in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries holdings in the latest week as benchmark yields rose to near two-year highs due to a stronger-than-expected June payrolls report, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

Signs of improved appetite for bonds came as the Treasury Department will sell $66 billion coupon-bearing debt this week.

Investors have been grappling with the notion the Federal Reserve might reduce its $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities if the economy gains traction.

J.P. Morgan Securities, which conducted the survey, said 15 percent of its Treasuries clients on Monday were “long” in their duration on U.S. government debt or owned more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, up from 13 percent last week.

By holding more longer-dated Treasuries, investors add duration or interest rate risk to their portfolios in anticipation of a market rally, when longer-dated bonds generate higher returns than shorter-dated debt.

Longer-dated Treasuries yields fell from 23-month high on Monday as buying emerged among investors enticed by the prospect of higher income.

In early Tuesday trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields held steady at 2.626 percent after rising to 2.755 percent on Monday - a level not seen since August 2011, according to Reuters data.

In J.P. Morgan’s latest survey, 19 percent of its Treasuries clients said they were “short” in duration of Treasuries, or owning fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, unchanged from a week earlier.

The share of “shorts” exceeded “longs” by 4 percentage points in the latest week, compared with 6 points last week and 18 points two weeks earlier, J.P. Morgan said.

The share of investors who held Treasuries equal to benchmarks slipped to 66 percent from 68 percent a week earlier.

Among active clients, viewed as making speculative bets in Treasuries, 31 percent said they were short in duration versus their benchmarks, up from 15 percent a week earlier.

The survey showed 8 percent in active “longs,” down from 15 percent in the prior week.

Sixty-one percent said their longer-dated Treasuries holdings matched benchmarks, down from 70 percent the prior week.

J.P. Morgan surveys 40 to 60 of its Treasuries clients weekly, of which 60 percent are fund managers, 25 percent are speculative accounts and 15 percent are central banks and sovereign wealth funds.

It asks 10 to 20 of its active clients each week about their Treasuries holdings, of which 70 percent are speculative accounts and the rest are money managers.