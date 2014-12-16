Investors pare bullish Treasuries bets before FOMC -survey

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Investors reduced holdings in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries ahead of a two-day meeting of the Fed’s policy setting group which analysts say might signal intention to raise interest rates in 2015, according to a J.P. Morgan Securities survey released on Tuesday.

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its meeting later Tuesday as many Wall Street economists forecast it would consider moving away from its near zero interest rate policy by the end of 2015.

The share of long investors, or those who said on Monday they held more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, slipped to 15 percent from 20 percent from the prior week.

This was the smallest share of longs since Nov. 10, J.P. Morgan said.

By holding more longer-dated Treasuries, investors raise the duration or sensitivity of their portfolios in anticipation of a fall in yields or a protracted period of steady yields.

If yields drop, the prices of longer-dated bonds rise more than the prices of shorter-dated debt, resulting in larger profit.

Conversely, longer-dated Treasuries produce bigger losses than short-term debt when yields rise.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields fell to two-month lows early Tuesday near 2.00 percent on disappointing economic news on Europe and Asia and a collapse in oil prices that tumbled below $54 a barrel in New York.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes was last 2.061 percent on Tuesday, down 5.5 basis points from late on Monday and 2.220 percent a week earlier.

The share of investors who said they were “short” longer-dated Treasuries fell to 24 percent from 27 percent last week.

The difference in the share of short investors greater than the share in long investors grew to 9 percent from 7 percent, J.P. Morgan said.

Meanwhile, the share of all investors who said they were neutral on U.S. longer-dated Treasuries rose to 61 percent from 53 percent.

Among active investors, who are viewed as making speculative bets on Treasuries, 17 percent said they held more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, nearly half from 33 percent the previous week.

Twenty-five percent of them said they were short longer-dated U.S. government debt, the same level as the prior week.

The share of active clients who said they were neutral rose to 58 percent from last week’s 42 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)