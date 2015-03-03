Fewest bullish U.S. bond investors since January -survey

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - The number of investors who are bullish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fell to its lowest since January this week on easing fears about the global economy and Greece leaving the euro zone, according to a J.P. Morgan Securities survey released on Tuesday.

In February, encouraging data on the domestic economy and a deal that granted Greece a four-month extension on its international bailout caused some investors to reduce their holdings of U.S. government debt.

Revived bets the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates later this year added to selling pressure on U.S. bonds.

In February, long-dated Treasuries suffered their biggest monthly loss since May 2013, according to an index compiled by Barclays.

The share of long investors, or those who said on Monday they held more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 13 percent from 17 percent the prior week.

This was the smallest share of long investors since Jan. 12, J.P. Morgan said.

By holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries, investors reduce the duration of their portfolios in anticipation of a rise in yields or a protracted period of steady yields. A portfolio with a longer duration will notch greater losses if yields rise, and prices of longer-dated bonds fall more than those of shorter-dated debt.

In midday trading on Tuesday, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes was last traded 2.094 percent, up 1 basis point from late Monday. The 30-year Treasuries yield was last 2.688 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late Monday.

The share of investors who said they were “short” longer-dated Treasuries rose to 22 percent from 20 percent last week.

The difference in the share of short investors greater than the share in long investors was 9 percentage points. Last week, it was 3 points, J.P. Morgan said.

Meanwhile, the share of all investors who said they were neutral on U.S. longer-dated Treasuries rose to 65 percent from 63 percent.

Among active investors, who are viewed as making speculative bets on Treasuries, 17 percent said they held more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, down from 25 percent the previous week.

Seventeen percent of them said they were short longer-dated U.S. government debt, up from zero percent the prior week.

The share of active clients who said they were neutral fell to 67 percent from last week’s 75 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)