Most net short in U.S. Treasuries since Sept-J.P. Morgan

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - The net number of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rose to the highest level in seven months ahead of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers, according to a J.P. Morgan Securities survey released on Tuesday.

The net short, or the difference between the share of investors who said they were holding fewer U.S. longer-dated Treasuries than the share of those who said they were holding more longer-dated issues than their benchmarks, rose to 21 percent on Monday from 17 percent a week earlier, J.P. Morgan said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)