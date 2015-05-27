FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fewest net shorts in U.S. Treasuries since April-J.P. Morgan
May 27, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

Fewest net shorts in U.S. Treasuries since April-J.P. Morgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The net number of investors bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fell to its lowest in seven weeks as the global bond market stabilized from a recent rout, according to a J.P. Morgan Securities survey released on Wednesday

The net short, or the difference between the share of investors who said they were holding fewer U.S. longer-dated Treasuries and the share of those holding more longer-dated issues than their benchmarks, fell to 13 percent on Tuesday from 19 percent a week earlier, J.P. Morgan said.

The net short is the lowest since the week of April 6, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

