Most net shorts in U.S. Treasuries since 2006-J.P. Morgan
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

Most net shorts in U.S. Treasuries since 2006-J.P. Morgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Investors sentiment on U.S. Treasuries deteriorated to its worst level in nine years in the latest week as selling since Monday has pushed longer-dated bond yields higher, a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday showed.

Net shorts on longer-dated Treasuries, or the difference between the share of “short” investors who hold less longer-dated debt versus portfolio benchmarks and the share of “long” investors who hold more longer-dated debt than benchmarks, jumped to 32 percent on Monday.

This was the highest level of net shorts since May 5, 2006, J.P. Morgan said.

A week earlier, the survey’s nets shorts were 13 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
