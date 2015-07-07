Number of bullish U.S. bond investors declines -J.P. Morgan

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - The number of investors who are bullish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fell this week ahead of auctions of longer-dated government debt supply, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.

The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $58 billion of fixed-rate debt, including $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

The share of “long” investors who said on Monday they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks fell to 13 percent from 18 percent the previous week.

The share of “short” investors who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks rose to 33 percent from 29 percent last week.

The latest wave of longer-dated Treasuries supply comes after Greece missed a $1.77 billion debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund on June 30.

Nearly two-thirds of Greek voters then rejected a previous bailout at a referendum on Sunday.

These developments stoked worries that the indebted nation would exit from the eurozone bloc, straining financial markets, analysts said.

Net shorts on longer-dated Treasuries, or the difference between the shares of “short” and “long” investors, rose to 20 percent from 11 percent last week.

The increase in net shorts was still far below the 32 percent record set five weeks ago, which was the highest since May 5, 2006.

The level of “neutral” investors, who said they were holding longer-dated bonds equal to their benchmarks, edged up to 54 percent from 53 percent a week ago.

In midmorning U.S. trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries was 2.208 percent, down 7.0 basis points from Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)