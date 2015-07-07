FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Number of bullish U.S. bond investors declines -J.P. Morgan
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

Number of bullish U.S. bond investors declines -J.P. Morgan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - The number of investors who are bullish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fell this week ahead of auctions of longer-dated government debt supply, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.

The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $58 billion of fixed-rate debt, including $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

The share of “long” investors who said on Monday they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks fell to 13 percent from 18 percent the previous week.

The share of “short” investors who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks rose to 33 percent from 29 percent last week.

The latest wave of longer-dated Treasuries supply comes after Greece missed a $1.77 billion debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund on June 30.

Nearly two-thirds of Greek voters then rejected a previous bailout at a referendum on Sunday.

These developments stoked worries that the indebted nation would exit from the eurozone bloc, straining financial markets, analysts said.

Net shorts on longer-dated Treasuries, or the difference between the shares of “short” and “long” investors, rose to 20 percent from 11 percent last week.

The increase in net shorts was still far below the 32 percent record set five weeks ago, which was the highest since May 5, 2006.

The level of “neutral” investors, who said they were holding longer-dated bonds equal to their benchmarks, edged up to 54 percent from 53 percent a week ago.

In midmorning U.S. trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries was 2.208 percent, down 7.0 basis points from Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.