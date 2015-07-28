FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fewest net shorts in U.S. Treasuries since Feb-JP Morgan
July 28, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Fewest net shorts in U.S. Treasuries since Feb-JP Morgan

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - The weekly number of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries led their bullish counterparts by the slimmest margin in over five months, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.

The share of “short” investors who said on Monday they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks fell to 22 percent from 33 percent last week.

The share of “long” investors who said they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks rose to 17 percent from 15 percent the prior week.

Net shorts on longer-dated Treasuries, or the difference between the shares of “short” and “long” investors, fell to 5 percent, which was the lowest level sine Feb. 23. They were below previous week’s 18 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

